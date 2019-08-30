Labor Day weekend: CPD lays out plan to curb violence amid end of summer celebrations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city released its plan to deploy hundreds of additional police officers across Chicago for the holiday weekend in hopes of reducing violence.

Chicago police will use their familiar "flood the zone" strategy, which has previously been deployed during other holidays and major events. An extra 1,000 police officers will be present on the street in hopes of reducing gun violence. The additional officers will be both in uniform and undercover.

"Beginning this afternoon, Chicago police will be increasing patrols by a division of 1,000 police officers for each night of the weekend," Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a Friday afternoon press conference. "These increased resources will include additional tactical teams supporting neighborhood patrols. This also includes area saturation of organized crime teams, and will be focused in areas where we expect to see higher levels of activity."

In 2018, six people were killed and an additional 28 were injured over the Friday to Sunday period of Labor Day weekend.

Johnson said the Chicago Police Department will use resources including the Cook County Sheriff's Department and Illinois State Police, as well as working with their federal partners with at the ATF, DEA and FBI.

END OF SUMMER CELEBRATIONS HELD OVER LABOR DAY WEEKEND
Many consider Labor Day weekend to be the unofficial end of summer.



Many consider Labor Day weekend to be the unofficial end of summer, and it's celebrated with festivals across the Chicago area.

Seniors lined up Friday afternoon for Senior Day at the African Festival of the Arts in Washington Park. Organizers of Fiesta Boricua made their final preparations f the annual celebration of Puerto Rican culture this weekend in Humboldt Park.

At 31st Street Beach a group of girlfriends relaxed in the sand and breeze, saying their goodbyes to the season.

One sixth grader spent her summer learning how to run a small business. Amirah Manson sold snow cones and snacks, and made enough money to buy some of her school supplies. Friday she set up shop in Washington Park.
