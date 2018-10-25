Chicago police offer public a chance to reclaim stolen goods

EMBED </>More Videos

The Chicago Police Department is offering a chance for the public to reclaim their stolen goods during two days public showings of recovered property.

CHICAGO --
The Chicago Police Department is offering a chance for the public to reclaim their stolen goods during two days public showings of recovered property.

The showings will take place between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at the 10th District police station at 3315 W. Ogden Ave, according to Chicago police.

Anyone wishing to claim their recovered stolen property must bring their case report and proof of ownership, such as receipts or photos, and valid identification, police said.

CPD's Auto Theft Investigative Unit will also be showcasing stolen property.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftchicago police departmentChicagoNorth Lawndale
Top Stories
Feds look to South Florida as origin of potential bombs, sources say
Friday Flyover 2018: Vote for your favorite school!
Illinois launches pilot program for autonomous vehicles
2018 election: What is a blue wave?
Illinois state capitol placed on brief lockdown
Mr. IPA-Nut: Planters releasing peanut-flavored beer
VIDEO: Homeowner confronts thief after catching her taking packages
Megyn Kelly absent from show after blackface comments
Show More
4 workers hurt after stairs collapse in West Town
Sweet surprise: Students sign 'Happy Birthday' for deaf custodian
Starbucks offers new 'Witches Brew' Frappuccino
2 Yosemite visitors dead after fall from popular overlook
More News