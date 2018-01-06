Chicago police officer among 3 hurt in Near West Side crash

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago police officer and two men were injured in a Near West Side crash after the officer was responding to shots fired Saturday morning.

The officer was responding to a report of a person shot in the 2300-block of West Adams Street at about 2:49 a.m., police said. The officer was then involved in a three vehicle crash in the 2000-block of West Madison Street.

The officer was transported to Rush Hospital, where he was treated and released. The male drivers of the other two cars, ages 39 and 44, were transported to Stroger Hospital, where they were in stable condition.

Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago police departmentofficer injuredcrashChicagoNear West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News