A Chicago police officer was dragged for several blocks after a traffic stop Tuesday morning on the Southwest Side.The officer is being treated at Advocate Christ Hospital and is expected to be ok. Just after 12:30 a.m., on-duty officers in a marked squad car tried to pull a driver over in a van near 59th Street and Western Avenue.While questioning the driver, they noticed a weapon on the backseat floor. That's when the driver sped off, dragging the officer, who wasn't seriously hurt, police said.The driver then crashed into the side of a building, hitting a gas meter and another car, then the suspect ran from the crash as police pursued him on foot, police said.The man was found about 20 minutes later near 62nd Street and Claremont Avenue. Police said charges are pending against the man.