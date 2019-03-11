Chicago police officer dragged during traffic stop in Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was dragged about 100 feet Sunday during a traffic stop in the Englewood neighborhood, police said.Four juveniles were taken into custody after a police chase.The incident started near South Normal Avenue and West 57th Avenue when officers tried to stop a vehicle with four juveniles inside.During the stop, the vehicle drove away with the officer's vest stuck in the door. The officer got lose and the vehicle continued to elude police. A police chase ended near South Clyde and 80th Street in the South Chicago neighborhood.The officer was in stable condition Sunday night at the University of Chicago Hospital.