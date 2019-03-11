Chicago police officer dragged during traffic stop in Englewood

A traffic stop led to a Chicago police officer being dragged for 100 feet.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was dragged about 100 feet Sunday during a traffic stop in the Englewood neighborhood, police said.

Four juveniles were taken into custody after a police chase.

The incident started near South Normal Avenue and West 57th Avenue when officers tried to stop a vehicle with four juveniles inside.

During the stop, the vehicle drove away with the officer's vest stuck in the door. The officer got lose and the vehicle continued to elude police. A police chase ended near South Clyde and 80th Street in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The officer was in stable condition Sunday night at the University of Chicago Hospital.
