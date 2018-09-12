CPD officer fatally shoots herself in Far South Side police station parking lot

A Chicago police officer fatally shot herself Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a Far South Side police station.The officer, a 54-year-old woman, was found unresponsive in her personal vehicle about 8 a.m. in the parking lot of the Calumet District police station, 727 E. 111th St., according to Chicago police.She "appeared to have sustained a self-inflicted gun-shot wound before reporting to duty," police wrote in a statement.In a tweet posted Wednesday morning, Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi described as as a "veteran Chicago Police officer" and said her death was "crushing news for the department."The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about her death.Counseling services will be available to officers in the Calumet District, police said.