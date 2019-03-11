Chicago police officer found dead with possible self-inflicted gunshot wound: police

Eric Concialdi, 44, was found about 1:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Monroe Street, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office said.

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer was found dead Sunday afternoon with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound near his home on the West Side, police said.

An autopsy was scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.

If ruled a suicide, it would be the third this year in the Chicago Police Department.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.
