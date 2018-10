A Chicago police officer was hospitalized Monday after being hit in the head while responding to a call.The incident happened in the 7000 block of south Throop Street in the city's Englewood neighborhood at about 3 p.m. As the officer was responding to a call, someone threw an object, possibly a 2x4 piece of wood, at the officer's head, police said.The officer was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.No one is in custody.