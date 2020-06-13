Chicago officer injured in hit and run during traffic stop in River North, suspect still on loose

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Tea,
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Police officer is recovering after being hit by a vehicle in the River North Neighborhood Friday night, and police are still searching for the hit and run suspect.

Just after 11 p.m., officers removed a driver during a traffic stop in the 100 block of W. Chicago Avenue, according to police.

Investigators say that's when the passenger jumped into the driver's seat and took off, hitting an officer as the new driver fled.

The injured officer is said to have only minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

As of Saturday morning, officials have given no word on if the driver pulled over is in custody or facing charges.
