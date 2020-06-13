CPD officer involved in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

A police-involved shooting occurred in the 7100 block of South Green Street, Chicago Police Department spokesperson Tom Ahern announced on Twitter Friday night.
Police involved shooting in the 7100 block of South Green. PIO in route. Media staging area to follow. #ChicagoPolice— Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) June 12, 2020
Ahern told ABC7 that a CPD officer shot an offender.
An officer was also struck by a vehicle, Ahern said. The officer sustained minor injuries.
No other details about the incident are known at this time.
This is a breaking news story, and will be updated when more information becomes available.