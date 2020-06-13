CPD officer involved in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting in Englewood Friday.

A police-involved shooting occurred in the 7100 block of South Green Street, Chicago Police Department spokesperson Tom Ahern announced on Twitter Friday night.



Ahern told ABC7 that a CPD officer shot an offender.

An officer was also struck by a vehicle, Ahern said. The officer sustained minor injuries.

No other details about the incident are known at this time.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated when more information becomes available.
