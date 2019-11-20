Police officer shot in head on Northwest Side after bank robbery leads to chase, crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot in the head after a bank robbery led to a police chase, a crash, and an exchange of gunfire.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said a police pursuit of suspects involved in a bank robbery chase ended in a crash in the 4300-block of Irving Park Road.

The police and suspects exchanged gunfire at which point the officer was struck in the temple. he wast taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in unknown condition. Guglielmi said the officer is responsive.



One of the suspects was also reportedly injured, but no further details have been released.

CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson is on his way to Illinois Masonic, Guglielmi said.



Where the bank robbery took place and other details about the incident were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for updates.
