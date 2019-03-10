Chicago officer shot in Humboldt Park, suspected shooter arrested

A Chicago police officer was shot in the left shoulder Saturday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the city's West Side, police said.

By and
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old is in custody after a Chicago police officer was shot in Humboldt Park Saturday night, police said.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Potomac Avenue while the officer was executing a search warrant. The warrant was for narcotics and illegal weapons.

As the officers arrived to the back door of the home, Emily Petronella, 19, allegedly fired through the door, hitting a 34-year-old officer in the left shoulder.

Petronella, who was the subject of the search warrant, was arrested after shooting. She was "known to police" and they have had several encounters with her, Johnson said.

CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson gave an update outside Stroger Hospital on the Chicago police officer shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.



No shots were fired by police. A weapon and drugs were recovered from the scene.

The officer was from the 25th District's tactical unit. He worked for CPD for 4.5 years and previously served eight years in the Marine Corps.

The officer is in critical, but stable condition at Stroger Hospital.

Petronella, has been charged with several felony counts, including attempted murder.

A Chicago cop was shot in the 2700 block of West Potomac Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.



