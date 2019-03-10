Chicago officer shot while serving warrant in Humboldt Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5180462" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson gave an update outside Stroger Hospital on the Chicago police officer shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 34-year-old Chicago police officer is recovering in the hospital, after being shot in the left shoulder in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said.The officer's injury was non-life-threatening and he was in "good spirits," CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said. He was in critical, but stable condition at Stroger Hospital.The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Potomac Avenue while the officer was executing a search warrant Saturday evening. The warrant was for narcotics and illegal weapons.As the officers arrived to the back door of the home, a woman allegedly fired through the door, hitting the officer.The 19-year-old woman, who was the subject of the search warrant, was arrested in the shooting. The woman was "known to police" and they have had several encounters with her, Johnson said.No shots were fired by police.The officer was from the 25th District's tactical unit. He worked for CPD for 4.5 years and previously served eight years in the Marine Corps.Charges against the 19-year-old woman are pending.