Chicago police officer, woman injured in Englewood crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman and a Chicago police officer were injured in a crash in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side Friday morning, police said.The squad car was entering the intersection of 62nd and South Morgan streets at about 2:43 a.m. when police said it collided with a Ford Explorer.An officer and the female driver of the Ford were both hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.No other injuries were reported. Police said the driver of the SUV will be ticketed.