CPD officers in 5th District served lunch after loss of 5 officers this year

EMBED </>More Videos

The officers at the Chicago Police Department's 5th District have had a difficult year.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Officers at the Chicago Police Department's 5th District were served lunch on Sunday to thank them for their service as they grapple with the death of five officers this year.

The group, Walking in my Shoes, wanted to show their appreciation and support after the district recently lost two officers -- Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary, who were fatally struck by trains earlier this month.

"I won't kid you. It's been tough. These officers over here in particular they have some weight on their shoulders," said CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Johnson said he's proud of the way his officers have handled the challenges of 2018.

"I am still humbled and so incredibly proud because despite the tragedies they have to deal with the last few months they still come to work every day and do what we ask them to do.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago police departmentChicagoRoselandPullman
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Indiana University grad, 22, killed when lion escapes North Carolina enclosure
Waddle's World: Bears beat Vikings, 24-10, head to playoffs against Eagles
Dog found wandering on I-65 in NW Indiana, reunited with owners
Victim identified in River North parking garage fire that killed 1, injured 4
Bald eagle lands on arm of helpful Notre Dame fan at Cotton Bowl
Driver who triggered multi-car crash that sent 10 to hospital charged
3 attacked by dozens of teens on Red Line platform on Near North Side
Packers expected to request interview with Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald for head-coaching job
Show More
Trump puts blame on Democrats for child deaths at border
Man shot by police in Glendale Heights charged, given $250K bond
Icy roads caused 5-car pileup that killed 1 at I-94/I-80 interchange Saturday
Iggy Azalea's backup dancer suffers a seizure mid-concert
More News