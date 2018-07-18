CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said two officers were injured when a civilian vehicle failed to yield and crashed into their squad car near the United Center on the Near West Side.

Police said the officers were responding to a call about a person with a gun and had their lights and sirens traveling northbound on North Damen Avenue when another car going east on West Warren Avenue failed to yield and hit the squad.

The officers were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

The driver of the other car refused medical attention and was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashchicago police departmentChicagoNear West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
More News