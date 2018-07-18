CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center

Chicago police said two officers were injured when a civilian vehicle failed to yield and crashed into their squad car near the United Center on the Near West Side.Police said the officers were responding to a call about a person with a gun and had their lights and sirens traveling northbound on North Damen Avenue when another car going east on West Warren Avenue failed to yield and hit the squad.The officers were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.The driver of the other car refused medical attention and was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.