Chicago police officers misused placards to park at Bears, Cubs games, inspector general says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are accused of misusing official placards so they could park free near Cubs and Bears Games.
The Chicago Office of Inspector General released a report Tuesday saying officers parked their personal cars in district lots near Wrigley Field and Soldier Field.
The Chicago Police department says parking at districts is only for officers on duty.
"We appreciate CPD's compliance with retrieving placards that were previously provided for City Hall parking, as well as the discontinued use of prohibited parking. However, the lack of enforcement of City Municipal Code and CPD's directive presents an image that CPD does not have to adhere to policies and procedures, and that rules don't apply to sworn personnel," said Inspector General Joe Ferguson. "When departments choose not to comply with the Municipal Code, it sends a message to City employees as well as the communities they serve. We hope the Department re-evaluates its position."
To read the report and CPD's response, visit igchicago.org.
