Chicago police officers now required to document pointing a firearm as part of consent decree

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New rules apply to Chicago police officers starting Monday.As of July 1, officers will now have to document every time they point a firearm at someone. Their supervisor will be notified and the incident will be reviewed to ensure CPD policies were followed.Officers are also barred from using a Taser on a suspect who is running away.Included in the new rule, police will be required to provide first aid for people injured by officers' use of force.The new rules are part of the consent decree, a package of reforms enacted following the shooting of Laquan McDonald.