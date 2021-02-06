CPD investigating officers' alleged roles in bar party that violated Chicago COVID-19 regulations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have opened an internal investigation into some officers' role in a party at a bar.Guide's Sports Club in the city's Southwest Side Garfield Ridge neighborhood was cited last month for COVID-19 violations at that party.An anonymous allegation claimed the party was for a retiring commander.In a statement, the Chicago Police Department said it "takes this incident seriously" and "Department members who are found to have violated the City's COVID orders will be held accountable."The city of Chicago has cited over 300 businesses for violating various COVID-19 regulations since the pandemic began, officials previously said.Businesses cited for violating COVID-19 restrictions can receive two citations with a potential fine of up to $10,500, the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said. If a business repeatedly violates regulations, they may face extended closure of the establishment.