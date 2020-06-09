Chicago police officers rescue driver from smoking car in Eisenhower Expressway crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police officers came to the rescue of a driver stuck in a smoking car that crashed into a concrete barrier on an Eisenhower Expressway ramp on the West Side Monday night.
The crash occurred at about 11:44 p.m. on the I-290 exit ramp at Austin Avenue and police officers observed smoke coming from the driver's side of the car, police said.
Officers were able to get the 29-year-old male driver out of the vehicle. He was transported to Loyola Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Three other people, an 18-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, were each hospitalized in good condition, police said.
