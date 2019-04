EMBED >More News Videos Bodycam video captured the dramatic rescue by Chicago police of a man who fell into Lake Michigan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five Chicago Police officers and one sergeant will be honored Tuesday for saving a man from an icy death in Lake Michigan.On January 27, a man was walking his dog on the lakefront. The dog fell in the ice and the man went in after it.The five officers and a sergeant rushed to pull that man to safety.Tuesday, Sergeant Alejandro Silva, Field Training Officer Miguel Del Toro, Field Training Officer Andrew Larson, Officer Brian Richards, Officer Adam O'Campo and Probationary Police Officer Eithan Ferman will be named "Officers of the Month" for April.