Chicago Police Department opens application period for new recruits

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will welcoming the city's newest police recruits as the department opens up the application process to become an officer.
The mayor will stop by the Chicago Police Department Training and Education Academy Tuesday morning. Anyone interested in becoming a Chicago police officer can apply through July 8.
Entry exams will be held during the weekend of August 9 at Kennedy-King College.
A release from Mayor Lightfoot's office said, "By joining the police department, candidates will find an opportunity to serve the City while gaining valuable skills and making a lasting impact on an organization in the midst of significant reform."
For more information on the application process, visit bethechangecpd.com.
