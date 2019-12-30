Chicago police outline New Year's Eve safety plans

At least five people were killed and more than 20 others were hurt in multiple shooting incidents.
For New Year's Eve, the Chicago Police Department says it will be deploying an additional 1,300 officers across the city.
In addition to fireworks at Navy Pier, there will be a separate firework display along the Chicago River from Wolf Point near the Franklins/Orleans Bridge to east of Columbus Drive. Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said there will be 300 officers detailed to the fireworks display along the Chicago River, with more officers at Navy Pier.
"Officers will also be patrolling on bikes in the central business district," Chief Waller said. "Canine officers will monitor the CTA and other large gathering places."
The Chicago Riverwalk will close at 10 p.m. Tuesday and no viewing will be allowed on the Riverwalk.
"The City of Chicago has worked with organizers of the Chicago River and Navy Pier Fireworks to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for residents and spectators," said OEMC Executive Director Rich Guidice. "As always, we will work with our public safety partners to monitor conditions across the city, and make adjustments if necessary."
Starting at 4 p.m., sidewalks on one side of each of the following bridges will be closed: Franklin/Orleans Street Bridge (west sidewalk), LaSalle Street Bridge (east sidewalk), Clark Street Bridge (east sidewalk), Dearborn Street Bridge (east sidewalk), and State Street Bridge (east sidewalk). The bridges will close completely beginning at 11 p.m., and eastbound Upper Wacker Drive will close to vehicular traffic to allow for viewing of the fireworks. Streets are expected to reopen approximately 10 minutes after the fireworks display.