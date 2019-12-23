Traffic pursuit of stolen vehicle linked to Homan Square homicide ends in crash on I-290, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A traffic pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle ended in a crash Sunday on Interstate 290 in University Village, Chicago police said.The stolen vehicle was wanted for possible connection to an earlier homicide in Homan Square where a 37-year-old man was shot and killed, police said.According to police, around 9 p.m., the man was standing on the sidewalk in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street, when two males got out of a red 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse and fired several shots at him, police said.He was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he later died, police said.The victim was identified as Lyndon A. Johnson of Garfield Park, said the Cook County Medical examiner's office.Later as officers spotted the stolen vehicle, police said the driver refused to stop.The vehicle crashed around 10:45 p.m. on the outbound ramp of I-290 at Racine, police said.The man driving the vehicle was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.Charges are pending.