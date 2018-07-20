While Chicago police prepared to announce the department's progress in getting illegal guns off the street, a man was critically injured in a shooting on the city's South Side.Police found a 27-year-old man wounded inside a car in the 700-block of East 42nd Street in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood just before 5 a.m. Friday.Witnesses told officers the victim had been arguing with another man, who took out a gun and shot him. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the head and one in his arm.Police said a 22-year-old woman was shot in the 4900-block of West Fulton Street in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. She was sitting in a parked car with her boyfriend when someone walked up to them and opened fire.She managed to drive herself to the hospital, where her condition stabilized.Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Mayor Rahm Emanuel plan to hold an 8 a.m. press conference at the 10th police district to talk about ongoing efforts to get illegal guns off the street.CPD officials said more than 5,000 illegal guns have been recovered so far in 2018.Of those weapons, many of them are semi-automatic, while others include AK-47's and AR-15 rifles.