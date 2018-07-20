More than 5,100 illegal guns have been seized by the Chicago Police Department so far this year.CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and several alderman said Friday that their fight, their effort to combat the violence and collect these guns, is just beginning.Johnson said 5,175 illegal guns, including semi-automatic weapons, AK-47's and AR-15 rifles, are part of the ongoing effort to decrease crime and shootings in Chicago."Today, thanks to the efforts of our police officers, especially right here in the 10th District, 2,377 people have been arrest on gun-related charges," Johnson said.Just hours before the Friday morning news conference, there were several shootings. One of them was deadly.Police found a 27-year-old man wounded inside a car in the 700-block of East 42nd Street in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood around 4:50 a.m. Friday.Witnesses told officers the victim had been arguing with another man, who took out a gun and shot him. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the head and one in his arm.He was transported in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. His identity has not yet been released.Police said a 22-year-old woman was shot in the 4900-block of West Fulton Street in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. She was sitting in a parked car with her boyfriend when someone walked up to them and opened fire.She managed to drive herself to the hospital, where her condition stabilized.City leaders want to drive down the violence in Chicago. Emanuel said the leader of the state, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner, needs to make gun legislation his priority, now."You signed a bill to regulate catfish. We regulate barbershops. We regulate liquor stores. It's high time, in the state of Illinois, we regulate gun shops and the sales of guns in a way that is consistent with our efforts," Emanuel said.