Anjanette Young Ordinance, addressing CPD warrant reform, introduced

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Anjanette Young Ordinance, which seeks to reform how Chicago police handle warrants, was introduced Wednesday.The Black women of the Chicago Progressive Reform Caucus of Chicago City Council introduced the ordinance during Wednesday's meeting."Looking at how we are reinforcing for the basic human and civil rights of our residents, making sure that we are not pointing guns at people, that police are instructed to do the least amount harm, right, emotional harm, physical harm," 49th Ward Alderman Maria Hadden said.It contains reforms to CPD's practices concerning obtaining and executing search warrants, use of informants, and protocols to protect bystanders during warrant servicing.Young said she's thankful for the ordinance and hopes it creates real change."My grandmother was a civil rights activist, and I grew up in Mississippi watching her fight for civil rights and voters' rights and things that she deeply cared about in her community," Young said. "So it's in my DNA to stand up and shout that this is not right and to fight for, not only for myself, but for others."Young's home was wrongfully raided two years ago by Chicago police.earlier this month, creating a standardized process of handling alleged police misconduct. She mentioned the botched raid on Young's home as one of the reasons for the change.The order, which takes effect in March, gives victims quick access to materials for their case without having to navigate the Freedom of Information Act or be constrained by its limitations.It also expands the city's policy for releasing video from police bodycams and dashboard cameras.Mayor Lightfoot said this is part of her continued commitment to police accountability and reform.