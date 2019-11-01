Chicago police release crime numbers showing reduction in shootings in October

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released crime numbers for the month of October showing a drop in murders and shootings.CPD said there were 233 shooting victims across the city last month, down from 252 last year. There were 38 murders in October, compared to 49 in 2018."While we will never allow ourselves to become complacent in combating violence throughout our city, we're encouraged to see our vision for a safer Chicago materialize," said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.Through the end of October, there have been 1,831 shootings, 2,242 shooting victims and 424 murders in 2019. There were 2,041 shootings, 2,462 shooting victims and 478 murders over the same time period in 2018.Superintendent Johnson will be talking about these new numbers and other crime fighting efforts in the city at a news conference Friday morning.