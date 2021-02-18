Chicago police release new photo in hunt for driver that left bicyclist critically hurt in Avondale hit-and-run

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10332124" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Alexandra Betzel's family says she's in a medically induced coma, on a ventilator and with broken bones.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police releasedWednesday night that they hope will help in the search for the vehicle that fled after running over a bicyclist last week in Avondale.CPD said a 31-year-old woman was critically injured Feb. 10 when she was struck by a car while biking.Police said around 2:20 p.m. she was traveling north in the 3500-block of Kimball Avenue when a car in the left-hand lane struck her as it tried to change lanes to turn right on Addison Street. The driver then ran over Betzel with the back of the car before fleeing east on Addison.The victim, Alexandra Betzel, was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. Her family said she suffered multiple broken bones, was in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator, but is now awake and improving.The vehicle police are looking for is a dark gray or black 2013 to 2017 Buick Enclave, officials said.Her family is hoping anyone who may have witnessed the hit-and-run will come forward. The family said the vehicle involved was a black SUV that had darkened windows.An investigation by Major Accidents is ongoing.