Chicago police release photo of suspect vehicle in hit-and-run involving community activist Andrew Holmes' sister

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a picture of the truck they say hit and seriously injured a woman on the South Side.

The photo shows a white Dodge Ram quad cab with a black tailgate.

The truck was last seen near 79th Street and Martin Luther King Drive. That's just blocks from where police said the truck's driver hit 58-year-old Cassandra Holmes on Wednesday.

Holmes is the sister of well-known community activist Andrew Holmes, who said his sister's surgery has been postponed until the swelling in her knee goes down. She suffered two fractures and is still in a lot of pain, Andrew Holmes said.

RELATED: Chicago community activist Andrew Holmes' sister injured in hit-and-run on South Side
"I lost my older sister," he said, choking up, "I didn't want to lose my baby sister."

Andrew Holmes' daughter was also a victim of violence. She was shot and killed in Indianapolis in 2015.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Chicago police at (312) 745- 4521.
