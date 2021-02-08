Chicago Police Department releases report on consent decree progress

You cannot be police leader in today’s policing landscape and not be a champion of reform. The efforts reflected in the newly-released CPD Reform Progress Update are a testament to the transformational change taking place throughout CPD. Full report: https://t.co/vyOUy5vgLu pic.twitter.com/TtETJoCFY8 — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) February 8, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department says they've made significant progress in meeting consent decree requirements.CPD released a 172 page report Monday morning indicating they submitted 3,600 hundred items for consent decree compliance since last March.Superintendent David Brown admits CPD could still do better."This report reflects the cultural change that is manifesting in our organization as we seek not just to reform the Department, but transform it," Brown said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to work with the community as we proceed on the road to transformational change through reform."The consent decree is court order mandating broad police reform.