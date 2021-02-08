Chicago Police Department releases report on consent decree progress

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department says they've made significant progress in meeting consent decree requirements.

CPD released a 172 page report Monday morning indicating they submitted 3,600 hundred items for consent decree compliance since last March.

Superintendent David Brown admits CPD could still do better.

"This report reflects the cultural change that is manifesting in our organization as we seek not just to reform the Department, but transform it," Brown said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to work with the community as we proceed on the road to transformational change through reform."



The consent decree is court order mandating broad police reform.

