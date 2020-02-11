Chicago police release surveillance image of Chatham sex assault suspect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a surveillance image of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in the Chatham neighborhood.

Police said the man followed a 33-year-old woman at about 9:49 a.m. on January 4 and forced her to the 200-block of West 87th Street, where he sexually assaulted her.

The man then fled the scene after the assault, police said.

The suspect is described by police as a black man, 19-25 years old, 175-205 pounds, brown eyes, black short hair, dark complexion and was wearing a red hoodie, black cap, black jacket, red jogging pants and black boots.

Police said the man is known to frequent the area of 87th Street along the Dan Ryan Expressway and ask for money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.
