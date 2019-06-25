Chicago police release surveillance video of attempted sexual assault suspect in Avondale Jewel grocery store

In the video released by CPD, the suspect is seen walking around a Jewel grocery store before heading to the parking lot.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance video of a man suspected of following a woman home from a grocery store in Avondale and trying to sexually assault her inside her Northwest Side home two weeks ago.

The incident occurred in the 3700-block of North Whipple Street at about 12:30 a.m. on June 15. Police said the man entered the victim's home through a partially open second floor window and began removing his clothing.

The victim left her bedroom after hearing a strange noise and got into a physical altercation with the man, trying to gouge his eyes out, police said. The man left the residence through the front door and got into a dark-colored sedan.

CPD released surveillance video of the suspect on its YouTube channel
The woman told police she remembered seeing the man earlier at a Jewel at 3570 N. Elston Ave.

The man is described as being 5'6" to 5'8", 180-200 pounds with red/auburn hair and may have scratches on his face. He was last seen wearing a beige baseball cap, an orange/red T-shirt and blue jeans

Anyone with information is asked to contact 312-744-8261.
