Chicago police release surveillance video of attempted sexual assault suspect in Avondale Jewel grocery store

In the video released by CPD, the suspect is seen walking around a Jewel grocery store before heading to the parking lot.
The incident occurred in the 3700-block of North Whipple Street at about 12:30 a.m. on June 15. Police said the man entered the victim's home through a partially open second floor window and began removing his clothing.
The victim left her bedroom after hearing a strange noise and got into a physical altercation with the man, trying to gouge his eyes out, police said. The man left the residence through the front door and got into a dark-colored sedan.
CPD released surveillance video of the suspect on its YouTube channel
The woman told police she remembered seeing the man earlier at a Jewel at 3570 N. Elston Ave.
The man is described as being 5'6" to 5'8", 180-200 pounds with red/auburn hair and may have scratches on his face. He was last seen wearing a beige baseball cap, an orange/red T-shirt and blue jeans
Anyone with information is asked to contact 312-744-8261.