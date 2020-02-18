Chicago police reportedly working on new CTA crime plan in wake of violence incidents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are reportedly working on a new CTA safety plan after a string of recent violence on the CTA, including a deadly shooting in the Loop Monday.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, the city will unveil a plan in a week that will include more manpower on CTA property and improved use of technology to prevent crime.

This comes in the wake of three violent incidents including a triple shooting Monday that killed a man in the tunnel connecting the Jackson Red Line and Blue Line stations in the Loop.

The shooting at around 2 a.m. was sparked by a personal dispute according to a police spokesperson and the shooters image was captured on surveillance cameras.

CPD has already announced that a new counter-terrorism unit will be responsible for policing mass transit.

"What we want to do is put more of a presence not only on the platforms but riding the trains themselves," said Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck.

A CPD spokesperson also said officers riding the CTA trains are now dressed in uniform instead of plain clothes so their presence is known.

Crime on the CTA has been a constant battle for police. New data shows the arrest rate is up five percent compared to last year, but reports of assault and battery have increased.
