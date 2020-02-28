Chicago police rescue badly abused dogs, fundraiser held for their care

CHICAGO -- Chicago police rescued two abused dogs left outside for dead, and Thursday night a fundraiser was held to help pay for their care.

Officers responded to calls in Jefferson Park about the dogs earlier this week. They had severe cuts and burns on their bodies.

The Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation already had a fundraiser planned for Thursday night, but they changed its focus to help Chase and Lucky.

"The fact that these dogs still show love despite the injuries they suffered at the hands of human beings, if you wanna call them that," said Diane Turek.

Investigators are still trying to find out who abused the dogs.

Veterinarians at Premiere Veterinary Group said Chase and Lucky are slowly recovering.
