Man dangling from Trump Tower rescued by Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man dangling from the sixteenth Trump Tower in Chicago is back on safe ground after 13 hours of negotiations.Chicago police sent several officers and a Russian interpreter to talk to the man who was threatening to harm himself Sunday night."They were patient and kind and spent hours dealing with this distraught man who was in apparent crisis, saying that he had many social issues that he wanted to discuss with reporters," said Chicago Police Commander Patty Casey.Negotiators resolved the incident just before 7 a.m. An ABC 7 reporter was one of the people to speak to the man at the request and direction of Chicago police negotiators.