Chicago police seek to identify suspects in shots fired incident on CTA Red Line train in Chatham

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are asking for help identifying two men wanted for allegedly exchanging gunfire on a Red Line train Tuesday in Chatham on the South Side.

The two individuals got into an argument about 3:50 p.m. and fired shots while the train was in the first block of West 79th Street, Chicago police said.

The train stopped and the two males ran off, police said. No injuries were reported.

One of the suspected shooters was wearing a black jacket and tan pants, the other wore a black hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and red shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
