CPD squad car involved in Humboldt Park crash, 3 injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police squad car was part of a two-car crash in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood Friday.The crash happened at the intersection of West Grand Avenue and North Sacramento Boulevard at about 4:45 p.m.Police said a Jeep driving westbound on Grand struck the marked CPD squad car traveling south on Sacramento. The squad car had its lights and sirens on, en route to assist on a call, police said.Police said the squad car also had a green light, and the Jeep had run a red light.Two officers were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep, a woman who is approximately 30 years old, was also taken for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.And investigation by the Major Accidents Unit is ongoing.