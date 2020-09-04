Chicago Police Supt. David Brown to discuss Labor Day weekend safety plans

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
chicago police

(FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown will discuss Friday morning the city's safety plans ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

Last year, 41 people were shot, seven fatally, in Labor Day weekend violence.

Superintendent Brown will be joined by community members in the 5th District for Operation Clean.

RELATED: 41 shot, 7 fatally, in 2019 Chicago Labor Day weekend violence

CPD said Operation Clean is "is a coordinated mission between the Chicago Police Department and various city service agencies. The goal is to reduce violence and crime by working together to beautify a neighborhood."
