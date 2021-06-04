Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announces community policing plan

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CPD Supt. Brown announces new community policing initiative

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown provided an update to the department's Community Policing Strategic Plan.

Superintendent Brown said the new plan focuses on four areas: community engagement, youth engagement, neighborhood policing initative and expanding the Civil Rights Unit.

The unit is primarily responsible for investigating reports of hate crimes. Superintendent Brown said new liasons for the LGBTQ+,homeless and religious communities have been appointed,

Calls for change in how CPD officers are identified in paperwork after police shootings

Last week, CPD announced a new foot chase policy. Under the new interim policy, a foot pursuit is only considered appropriate if there is probably cause for an arrest, or if an individual has committed, is committing or is about to commit a crime or endanger the public, Brown said. Foot pursuits are prohibited for minor traffic offenses; the offense in question must be a Class A Misdemeanor or higher.
