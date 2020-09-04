Chicago Police Supt. David Brown lays out Labor Day weekend safety plans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With Chicago police battling wicked summer violence, Superintendent David Brown is bracing and preparing for the Labor Day Weekend asking officers to buckle down.
"We've extended their shifts beyond the normal eight hours," Brown said. "They work to 12 hours and we've canceled their days off so again, these officers are not only committed and dedicated but they are really putting forth an extremely good effort."
Brown called the weekend policing effort an all hands on deck operation. But 9th Ward Alderman Anthony Beale said there is an uneasiness among many residents.
"There is definitely an uncertainty going on not only in my ward but throughout the entire city," Alderman Beale said. "When you look at everything that has happened with two rounds of looting and the people feel lack of preparation in those two rounds of looting these record numbers of murders that are taking place people are losing confidence in the government's ability to protect them."
Thursday alone seven people were wounded in shootings across the city and five people were killed. Thursday night a man who was trying to rob a gas station was shot and killed in the Park Manor neighborhood and a man was shot by his friend trying to rob him in the Old Town Triangle.
Last year, 41 people were shot, seven fatally, in Labor Day weekend violence.
Despite the headlines, Brown said the city is making progress in tackling shootings and murders over the summer.
"We've had over a 50 percent decline in our murders and over an 18 percent decline in our shootings," he said.
Additionally, Brown said police and the city will continue to protect retail corridors in the downtown area and the neighborhoods against looters if trouble breaks out.
"In addition to that, we're also monitoring open source social media for any signs of anyone trying to encourage people to loot," he said.
Brown said there are no plans to raise any of the bridges this weekend and that they do not have any intelligence indicating that there will be any looting this weekend.
"I encourage everyone, everyone, to relax this weekend and have a comfortable, safe Labor Day," Superintendent Brown said. "Meanwhile, CPD will be protecting you while you enjoy the holiday weekend."
The police superintendent talking about the weekend safety plan in the Roseland neighborhood at 103rd Street and Perry Avenue, where the grass has been trimmed and the area has been cleaned up...
