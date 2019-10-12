CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson address critics following IG review of Laquan McDonald shooting

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the first time, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson on Saturday will address his involvement in the deadly shooting of Laquan McDonald.

It's been five years since then-Officer Jason Van Dyke fired 16 shots into the black teenager.

At the time, Johnson was a deputy chief of patrol. His role in the case has never been clearly defined, until now.

RELATED: Inspector General: Chicago police supervisors pushed 'false narrative' in Laquan McDonald shooting

According to Inspector General Joe Ferguson's report released Wednesday, Johnson viewed the infamous dashcam video with other top CPD officials and said nothing when they concluded the shooting was justifiable.

Some Chicago aldermen are upset about the new findings involving Johnson. They said the city will never move past the Laquan McDonald case until they regain trust in the Chicago Police Department.

RELATED: Chicago aldermen take aim at CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson over Laquan McDonald report findings

Superintendent Johnson has admitted to some alderman, he did view the tape, but at the time was not in a position to comment or make a decision about the case.

Johnson spoke with Aldermen Chris Taliaferro and Emma Mitts Friday and acknowledged viewing the tape. He said he wasn't in a position to comment or make a decision about the case at the time.


The conference is scheduled for 8 a.m. at Chicago Police Headquarters.

For past coverage of the Laquan McDonald shooting and Jason Van Dyke's trial, check out ABC7's timeline here
