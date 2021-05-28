Chicago police superintendent, mayor detail summer safety strategy ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, police Superintendent David Brown and other community leaders gathered on the South Side Friday morning to detail their summer safety strategy before Memorial Day Weekend.They met in Chatham at Whitney Young Library to emphasize the need for an "all-city" response to safety this summer, Lightfoot said.Both Lightfoot and Brown said they want Chicago residents to enjoy the summer, now that COVID restrictions are easing, but they also recognized that the pandemic exacerbated the city's violence issue.City officials said they're using data and community partners to help ensure safety. They've broken up violence hot spots into segments, or beats, on the South and West sides, where more efforts will be made to quell any problems, Lightfoot said.The mayor also said she will soon release a gender-based violence plan.CPD will be out protecting the community, especially this weekend, Brown said. The Summer Operation Center is again in effect, as well.Brown said he feels prepared.Local nonprofit and community leaders, including those from the Chicago Public Library, who spoke, said they were glad city officials are working with them more in 2021.