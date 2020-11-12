chicago police department

Chicago police the target of 520 complaints since May protests; 8 officers stripped of powers

Complaints related to Chicago protests so voluminous, COPA created specific team to respond
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Department has received hundreds of complaints against its officers since late May, when demonstrations broke out in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, according to police officials.

Eight officers have been stripped of their police powers since that time due to the complaints, according to police officials. Details of the conduct that led to the actions against the officers were not immediately available. However, officials say some officers working the demonstrations were accused of verbally abusing protesters, denying them access to attorneys, and carrying out improper searches among other allegations.

RELATED: Chicago George Floyd protests: Businesses board up after day of rallies turns violent; at least 6 shot, 1 killed
EMBED More News Videos

In the city's South Loop, wooden boards covered up broken shards of glass outside Burnham Mart.



The number of complaints filed against officers was revealed Tuesday by Sydney Roberts, head of Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability during budget talks before the City Council on Tuesday. Police officials said the protest-related complaints became so voluminous that COPA in June formed a specialized team of investigators to respond to them.

From May 29 through the end of October, there were 520 protest-related complaints, according to COPA.

RELATED: Protest escalates near Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park, some hospitalized
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police clashed with protesters near the large statue of Christopher Columbus in Grant Park Friday evening.



Most of the protest-related complaints arose during the last weekend of May and early June, according to COPA, when the city also saw widespread looting. Other complaints were tied to a mid-July protest at the site of a Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park and a mid-August demonstration.

After the July protest, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said dozens of officers were injured during clashes with demonstrators.

The Chicago Police Department is operating under a federal court order that requires extensive changes to the way officers treat people. In June, Maggie Hickey, the former federal prosecutor tasked with monitoring the department's progress, said she would investigate complaints police abused protesters. She has yet to deliver her findings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopprotestlootinggeorge floydrallypolice brutalityrace in americachicago police department
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
CPD hosts 20th annual Turkey and Sides Giveaway
2 killed, another man wounded in Humboldt Park shooting: police
Pregnant woman found dead inside burning home
43 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois warns residents to stay home as COVID-19 cases surge
Loop high-rise fire draws large emergency response
Mayor Lightfoot to update Chicago's COVID-19 response today
Single-use plastics are piling up due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Few legal wins so far as Trump team hunts for proof of fraud
Judge to weigh bond for father, son in Ahmaud Arbery slaying
Dr. Fauci's hopeful message: 'Help is really on the way'
Show More
Peppermint sticks and pickles? Check out this snack shop
Black Friday 2020 deals shopping guide
COVID-19 scare unfolds aboard 1st Caribbean cruise to resume sailing
Underwood expands lead over Oberweis in 14th District
As COVID cases rise, no need to stockpile supplies: Expert
More TOP STORIES News