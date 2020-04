Chicago police thank donors for food, supplies amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lightfoot joined Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck in thanking the businesses that have supported the Chicago Police Department during the COVID-19 pandemic.The mayor's office said more than 100 have donated food and supplies to officers and districts.This comes one day after the department announced the first death of an officer as a result of COVID-19. Officer Marco DiFranco contracted the virus last week and was hospitalized last weekend. Officer DiFranco was a 21-year veteran of the department, worked out of the Homan Square station, and served in the Narcotics Division.