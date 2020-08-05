Chicago police to announce charges in June fatal shooting of girl, 10 in Logan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police will announce murder charges against a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old girl last June.
Lina Nunez, 10, was hit by a stray bullet in the 3500-block of West Dickens Avenue at about 9:40 p.m. on June 27.
Police said the bullet came through a window and hit her in the head. She was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., with CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan expected to speak.
