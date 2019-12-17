Chicago police to announce expansion of detective divisions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department will announce Tuesday that it is expanding the number of detective divisions from three to five.

"Areas 4 and 5, on the north and northwest sides of the city, will make CPD detectives more responsive and improve access for victims and witnesses living in the 11th and 25th Districts," the department said in a release.

Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck and members of the department's command staff will be at the announcement at CPD Headquarters.
