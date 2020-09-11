Chicago police to announce reward in fatal Canaryville shooting of Dajore Wilson, 8

Witnesses said Tracy Holmes was holding her daughter Dajore Wilson in her arms as the girl died last
RELATED: 8-year-old girl killed when someone fired shots into car, police say
Police said Wilson was in the back of her parents' car when a black Dodge Charger pulled up behind them near 47th Street and Union Avenue. Someone exited the vehicle and starts shooting repeatedly before speeding off.
Dajore was fatally shot and three others were injured.
Tracy Holmes, the mother of a murdered 8-year-old girl, spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since losing her daughter to Chicago gun violence.
RELATED: Police release surveillance images in 8-year-old girl's shooting death
"She didn't get to experience everything that she's supposed to experience," Holmes said. "She was only 8."
Holmes made an appeal directly to the killer.
"I know somebody sitting at home right now that did this," the grieving mother said. "If y'all don't feel something, something is wrong with y'all."
"This is a mother that carried her children, and a twin," said Cashmere House, a friend of the family. "You know who you are. Come forward."
Now a twin little boy has no sister to share a birthday with, and a mother wants to know who carelessly murdered her only daughter.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to report it anonymously to police at CPDTip.com.