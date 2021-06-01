chicago police department

Chicago police to hold webinar on new foot pursuit policy

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Supt. Brown outlines new CPD foot chase policy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police will host an online event Tuesday night where people can get more information about the department's foot pursuit policy.

Just last week, Superintendent David Brown announced changes to that policy following the deaths of Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez. Both were shot by police after being chased.

The webinar will take place at 7 p.m. at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DrLtV_8wSjaSVJQ8lbvA2g

The department will also host community conversations on June 30 and July 10. The first public comment period online will end on July 15, and on July 23 the final policy draft will be posted online for a final 15-day public comment period.
