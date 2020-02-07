Chicago police to meet with CTA in wake of recent crimes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police plan to meet with CTA officials Friday morning to focus on how to make it safer for riders and step up patrols.
Police vowed to take new action to keep riders safe after a surge in violence on the CTA, including an attack on a street musician stabbed as he played on a Red Line subway station.
Michael Malinowski, known as "Machete Mike," has made a career entertaining Chicago commuters. On Tuesday afternoon, as he played in his usual spot at the Jackson subway stop, a woman walked up, unplugged his amplifier and then tried pushing him onto the train tracks.
"When I turned around, bam! She just hit me," he said. "I didn't realized I got stabbed right away. It just hit me so fast."
Police chased down his alleged attacker, arresting and charging Barbara Johnson with assault. Prosecutors said Johnson, of Blue Island, has five previous felony convictions. She has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property. She's being held without bond.
Malinowski's sister started a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical expenses and replacing his music gear.
Police also made an arrest in the shooting on the Blue Line this week.
City of Chicago records show there have been nearly 6,200 reports of robberies or attempted robberies on the CTA in the last 10 years. Of those, there were arrests in 835 cases. Chicago police hope to change that.
